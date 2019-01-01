QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Imagenetix Inc is engaged in developing, formulating licensing and selling over-the-counter, natural-based nutritional supplements. Its products include Celadrin, a product formulation for joint health; and Periodyne a periodontal product. These products are offered through multiple channels of distribution, including direct marketing companies, also known as network marketing or multi-level marketing companies and chain store retailers. Geographically all the business activities are functioned primarily through the United States.

Imagenetix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imagenetix (IAGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imagenetix (OTCEM: IAGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imagenetix's (IAGX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imagenetix.

Q

What is the target price for Imagenetix (IAGX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imagenetix

Q

Current Stock Price for Imagenetix (IAGX)?

A

The stock price for Imagenetix (OTCEM: IAGX) is $0.0005 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 13:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imagenetix (IAGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imagenetix.

Q

When is Imagenetix (OTCEM:IAGX) reporting earnings?

A

Imagenetix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imagenetix (IAGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imagenetix.

Q

What sector and industry does Imagenetix (IAGX) operate in?

A

Imagenetix is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.