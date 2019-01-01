Imagenetix Inc is engaged in developing, formulating licensing and selling over-the-counter, natural-based nutritional supplements. Its products include Celadrin, a product formulation for joint health; and Periodyne a periodontal product. These products are offered through multiple channels of distribution, including direct marketing companies, also known as network marketing or multi-level marketing companies and chain store retailers. Geographically all the business activities are functioned primarily through the United States.