Range
0.13 - 0.15
Vol / Avg.
14K/38.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
12M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
79M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp is engaged in the production and development of specialty alloy products. Its product profile includes Beryllium Products, Beryllium Master Alloys, Thermal Mold Super, Copper Alloy Products, Copper Alloy Fabricated Shapes and Tolling Services, and Metallurgical Consulting. It operates through three reportable segments namely Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate.

IBC Advanced Alloys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCQB: IAALF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IBC Advanced Alloys's (IAALF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IBC Advanced Alloys.

Q

What is the target price for IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IBC Advanced Alloys

Q

Current Stock Price for IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF)?

A

The stock price for IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCQB: IAALF) is $0.15225 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:58:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IBC Advanced Alloys.

Q

When is IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCQB:IAALF) reporting earnings?

A

IBC Advanced Alloys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IBC Advanced Alloys.

Q

What sector and industry does IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF) operate in?

A

IBC Advanced Alloys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.