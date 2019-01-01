IAA (NYSE:IAA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IAA
IAA Questions & Answers
The latest price target for IAA (NYSE: IAA) was reported by Truist Securities on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting IAA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.10% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IAA (NYSE: IAA) was provided by Truist Securities, and IAA maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IAA, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IAA was filed on February 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IAA (IAA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $75.00 to $50.00. The current price IAA (IAA) is trading at is $38.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
