Range
34.09 - 35.9
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.09 - 64.55
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
35.36
P/E
15.64
EPS
0.54
Shares
134.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
IAA Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. It facilitates the selling and purchasing of vehicles from a variety of resources, including insurance carriers, used-vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet lease companies, dealerships and more. The Company operates in two reportable segments: United States and International out of which the United States derives majority revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6200.610 -0.0100
REV500.710M548.100M47.390M

IAA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IAA (IAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IAA (NYSE: IAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IAA's (IAA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IAA (IAA) stock?

A

The latest price target for IAA (NYSE: IAA) was reported by Truist Securities on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting IAA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IAA (IAA)?

A

The stock price for IAA (NYSE: IAA) is $34.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IAA (IAA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IAA.

Q

When is IAA (NYSE:IAA) reporting earnings?

A

IAA’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is IAA (IAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IAA.

Q

What sector and industry does IAA (IAA) operate in?

A

IAA is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.