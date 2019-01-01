|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.620
|0.610
|-0.0100
|REV
|500.710M
|548.100M
|47.390M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IAA (NYSE: IAA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in IAA’s space includes: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO), Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN), Viad (NYSE:VVI), Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF).
The latest price target for IAA (NYSE: IAA) was reported by Truist Securities on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting IAA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for IAA (NYSE: IAA) is $34.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for IAA.
IAA’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for IAA.
IAA is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.