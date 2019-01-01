QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Horizon Therapeutics PLC is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. The company has two reportable segments: orphan and rheumatology segment and the inflammation segment. It markets medicines in the areas of orphan diseases, rheumatology and inflammation division. The majority of revenue is generated in the United States.

Horizon Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Horizon Therapeutics's (HZNP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 137.00 expecting HZNP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.79% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)?

A

The stock price for Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) is $91.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Horizon Therapeutics.

Q

When is Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) reporting earnings?

A

Horizon Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Horizon Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) operate in?

A

Horizon Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.