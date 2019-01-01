QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
HyreCar Inc is a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace that allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company generates its revenue in the form of transaction fees, insurance fee, and from other sources such as referrals, motor vehicle record fees, late rental fees, and other fees charged to drivers in specific situations.

HyreCar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HyreCar (HYRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HyreCar's (HYRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HyreCar (HYRE) stock?

A

The latest price target for HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.50 expecting HYRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 326.83% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HyreCar (HYRE)?

A

The stock price for HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) is $2.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HyreCar (HYRE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HyreCar.

Q

When is HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) reporting earnings?

A

HyreCar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is HyreCar (HYRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HyreCar.

Q

What sector and industry does HyreCar (HYRE) operate in?

A

HyreCar is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.