You can purchase shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in HyreCar’s space includes: Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG), Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI), Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL).
The latest price target for HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.50 expecting HYRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 326.83% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) is $2.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for HyreCar.
HyreCar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for HyreCar.
HyreCar is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.