SAP, Nucor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects SAP SE SAP to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $9.29 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SAP shares gained 0.2% to $230.87 in after-hours trading.
- Public Storage PSA named Chris Sambar as COO. Public Storage shares gained 0.1% to close at $345.62 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Nucor Corporation NUE to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $7.28 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Nucor shares gained 0.1% to close at $158.24 on Friday.
- The Cigna Group CI shares fell in after-hours trading after a report suggesting the company has resumed merger discussions with Humana Inc. HUM after the conversation ended last year. Cigna shares fell 4.7% to $320.26 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Logitech International S.A. LOGI to report quarterly earnings at 99 cents per share on revenue of $1.11 billion after the closing bell. Logitech shares rose 1.2% to close at $88.63 on Friday.
