ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Heartland Express
(NASDAQ:HTLD)
14.70
-0.09[-0.61%]
At close: Jun 3
14.70
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low14.6 - 14.87
52 Week High/Low12.78 - 18.54
Open / Close14.69 / 14.7
Float / Outstanding39.5M / 78.9M
Vol / Avg.188.1K / 311.4K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E14.22
50d Avg. Price13.82
Div / Yield0.08/0.54%
Payout Ratio7.69
EPS0.21
Total Float39.5M

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Heartland Express reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.210

Quarterly Revenue

$151.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$151.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heartland Express beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was down $1.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heartland Express's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.26 0.30 0.26 0.18
EPS Actual 0.26 0.31 0.26 0.17
Revenue Estimate 152.81M 159.41M 166.97M 159.80M
Revenue Actual 148.14M 152.61M 154.13M 152.40M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Heartland Express using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Heartland Express Questions & Answers

Q
When is Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) reporting earnings?
A

Heartland Express (HTLD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.19.

Q
What were Heartland Express’s (NASDAQ:HTLD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $129.6M, which missed the estimate of $150.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.