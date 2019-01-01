Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heartland Express beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was down $1.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heartland Express's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.30 0.26 0.18 EPS Actual 0.26 0.31 0.26 0.17 Revenue Estimate 152.81M 159.41M 166.97M 159.80M Revenue Actual 148.14M 152.61M 154.13M 152.40M

