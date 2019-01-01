Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Heartland Express beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was down $1.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heartland Express's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.30
|0.26
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.31
|0.26
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|152.81M
|159.41M
|166.97M
|159.80M
|Revenue Actual
|148.14M
|152.61M
|154.13M
|152.40M
