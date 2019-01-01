HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc is a commercial stage RNA platform-based life sciences company focused on advancing the promise of precision medicine. Its proprietary NGS-adapted chemistry and HTG EdgeSeq platform automates sample processing and can quickly, robustly and simultaneously profile hundreds or thousands of molecular targets using a relatively small amount of biological sample, in liquid or solid forms. Its products include instruments, consumables and software that combine to form its HTG EdgeSeq platform. The company's menu of HTG EdgeSeq molecular profiling panels is automated on its HTG EdgeSeq platform, applying genomic sequencing tools to quickly generate gene expression data using its simplified workflow for customers.