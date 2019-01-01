QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc is a commercial stage RNA platform-based life sciences company focused on advancing the promise of precision medicine. Its proprietary NGS-adapted chemistry and HTG EdgeSeq platform automates sample processing and can quickly, robustly and simultaneously profile hundreds or thousands of molecular targets using a relatively small amount of biological sample, in liquid or solid forms. Its products include instruments, consumables and software that combine to form its HTG EdgeSeq platform. The company's menu of HTG EdgeSeq molecular profiling panels is automated on its HTG EdgeSeq platform, applying genomic sequencing tools to quickly generate gene expression data using its simplified workflow for customers.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HTG Molecular Diagnostics's (HTGM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) stock?

A

The latest price target for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) was reported by Craig-Hallum on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting HTGM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 300.00% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)?

A

The stock price for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) is $2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Q

When is HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) reporting earnings?

A

HTG Molecular Diagnostics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) operate in?

A

HTG Molecular Diagnostics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.