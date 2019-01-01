QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.52 - 2.63
Vol / Avg.
78K/228.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.45 - 10.85
Mkt Cap
64.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.54
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
25.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 9:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 2:43PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 2:32PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 12:56PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:08PM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 12:50PM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 1:53PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:52PM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 3:43PM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 3:42PM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 1:57PM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 12:58PM
load more
Heat Biologics Inc is an immuno-oncology company. It is engaged in developing therapies that activate a patient's immune system against cancer utilizing an engineered form of gp96. The group's T cell-stimulating therapeutic vaccine platform technologies, Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT) form the basis of its product candidates. Through ImPACT, it developed product candidates consisting of live, genetically modified, irradiated human cancer cells that secrete tumour-associated antigens together with an immune response stimulator called gp96. Through ComPACT, the firm engineered product candidates that incorporate ligand fusion proteins targeting co-stimulatory receptors into the gp96-Ig expression vector.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Heat Biologics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heat Biologics (HTBX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heat Biologics (AMEX: HTBX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Heat Biologics's (HTBX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Heat Biologics.

Q

What is the target price for Heat Biologics (HTBX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Heat Biologics (AMEX: HTBX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on October 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting HTBX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.86% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Heat Biologics (HTBX)?

A

The stock price for Heat Biologics (AMEX: HTBX) is $2.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heat Biologics (HTBX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heat Biologics.

Q

When is Heat Biologics (AMEX:HTBX) reporting earnings?

A

Heat Biologics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Heat Biologics (HTBX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heat Biologics.

Q

What sector and industry does Heat Biologics (HTBX) operate in?

A

Heat Biologics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.