Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Healthcare Trust
Healthcare Trust Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) was reported by Berenberg on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HTA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) was provided by Berenberg, and Healthcare Trust upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Healthcare Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Healthcare Trust was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Healthcare Trust (HTA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Healthcare Trust (HTA) is trading at is $30.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.