Range
29.4 - 30.53
Vol / Avg.
3.7M/2.6M
Div / Yield
1.3/4.41%
52 Wk
26.11 - 34.83
Mkt Cap
6.5B
Payout Ratio
257
Open
30.09
P/E
58.9
EPS
0.1
Shares
220.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Healthcare Trust of America Inc is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment, which engages in acquiring and operating medical office buildings. The company generates all of its revenue in the United States. It relies on its in-house leasing platform in order to generate scale, maximize expense efficiency, and build tenant relationships. Its strategy focuses on stable cash flows with relatively low vacancy risk, with consideration of merger and acquisition investment to supplement its operational growth strategy.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV192.600M

Healthcare Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthcare Trust (HTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Healthcare Trust's (HTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Healthcare Trust (HTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HTA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthcare Trust (HTA)?

A

The stock price for Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) is $29.445 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healthcare Trust (HTA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.

Q

When is Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) reporting earnings?

A

Healthcare Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Healthcare Trust (HTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthcare Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthcare Trust (HTA) operate in?

A

Healthcare Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.