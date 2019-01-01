QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
787.3K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
5.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
HST Global Inc is an integrated health and wellness biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and acquiring a network of Wellness Centers that are focused on the homeopathic and alternative treatment of late-stage cancer. Further, it primarily focuses on homeopathic and alternative product candidates that are undergoing or have already completed clinical testing. The activities are generally carried out through the region of United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HST Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HST Global (HSTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HST Global (OTCPK: HSTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HST Global's (HSTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HST Global.

Q

What is the target price for HST Global (HSTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HST Global

Q

Current Stock Price for HST Global (HSTC)?

A

The stock price for HST Global (OTCPK: HSTC) is $0.15 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:13:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HST Global (HSTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HST Global.

Q

When is HST Global (OTCPK:HSTC) reporting earnings?

A

HST Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HST Global (HSTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HST Global.

Q

What sector and industry does HST Global (HSTC) operate in?

A

HST Global is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.