Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $44.00 expecting HRL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.55% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Hormel Foods downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hormel Foods, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hormel Foods was filed on March 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 15, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hormel Foods (HRL) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $44.00. The current price Hormel Foods (HRL) is trading at is $45.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.