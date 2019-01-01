ñol

Hormel Foods
(NYSE:HRL)
45.15
-0.61[-1.33%]
At close: Jun 3
45.12
-0.0300[-0.07%]
After Hours: 4:49PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low45.02 - 46.53
52 Week High/Low40.48 - 55.11
Open / Close45.62 / 45.12
Float / Outstanding287.3M / 545M
Vol / Avg.2.7M / 1.9M
Mkt Cap24.6B
P/E27.08
50d Avg. Price51.52
Div / Yield1.04/2.27%
Payout Ratio58.88
EPS0.44
Total Float287.3M

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hormel Foods reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 2

EPS

$0.480

Quarterly Revenue

$3.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$3B

Earnings Recap

 

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hormel Foods beat estimated earnings by 2.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $490.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hormel Foods's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.44 0.50 0.40 0.41
EPS Actual 0.44 0.51 0.39 0.42
Revenue Estimate 2.93B 3.22B 2.65B 2.42B
Revenue Actual 3.04B 3.46B 2.86B 2.61B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Hormel Foods Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) reporting earnings?
A

Hormel Foods (HRL) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 2, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.34, which missed the estimate of $0.37.

Q
What were Hormel Foods’s (NYSE:HRL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.2B, which missed the estimate of $2.2B.

