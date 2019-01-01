Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
Earnings Recap
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hormel Foods beat estimated earnings by 2.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $490.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hormel Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.50
|0.40
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.51
|0.39
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|2.93B
|3.22B
|2.65B
|2.42B
|Revenue Actual
|3.04B
|3.46B
|2.86B
|2.61B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Hormel Foods using advanced sorting and filters.
Hormel Foods Questions & Answers
Hormel Foods (HRL) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 2, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $0.34, which missed the estimate of $0.37.
The Actual Revenue was $2.2B, which missed the estimate of $2.2B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.