Herc Hldgs (NYSE:HRI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Herc Holdings missed estimated earnings by 0.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.95 versus an estimate of $1.96.

Revenue was up $113.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Herc Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.42 2.37 1.24 0.25 EPS Actual 2.46 2.38 1.57 1.10 Revenue Estimate 582.69M 553.42M 459.79M 417.23M Revenue Actual 578.00M 550.40M 490.90M 453.80M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.