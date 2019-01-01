Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$-0.190
Quarterly Revenue
$1.6B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.6B
Earnings History
Anywhere Real Estate Questions & Answers
When is Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) reporting earnings?
Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.74.
What were Anywhere Real Estate’s (NYSE:HOUS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.8B, which beat the estimate of $1.7B.
