70 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares climbed 183.2% to $14.87 after announcing the sale of 3 million common shares at $7.65 per share in a registered direct offering, with gross proceeds of $23 million.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares climbed 92.2% to $6.13 after jumping more than 67% on Friday on abnormal volume levels.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) jumped 81% to $9.05 as the company priced its 6 million share IPO at $5 per share.
- CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) climbed 80.5% to $3.9350 after the company announced it will be acquired by Well Health for $4 per share.
- ARYA Sciences Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ: ARYA) climbed 62.7% to $18.24 after the company announced it would merge with Nautilus Biotechnology.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares rose 54.5% to $11.93.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares gained 40.6% to $9.76. Nemaura Medical last week appointed Jay Warner as head of U.S. commercial operations.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 40.2% to $3.28.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares climbed 38.1% to $11.94. Amazon.com has ordered more than 700 delivery trucks that run on compressed natural gas, as it tries to reduce its carbon footprint, Reuters reported. A joint venture between Cummins and Westport Fuel Systems will supply the engines.
- Tortoise Acquisition II Corp (NYSE: SNPR) climbed 34% to $17.28 after the company announced the planned merger with Volta Industries to remain on the NYSE.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) surged 33.8% to $7.41.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) gained 32.4% to $11.86.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares rose 32% to $9.68.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) climbed 31.5% to $17.05 amid a report that Amazon ordered 1,000 truck engines which run on compressed natural gas.
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) surged 31.3% to $30.99.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) jumped 32% to $7.72.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) surged 32% to $2.8782.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 30% to $58.23 after the company announced significant program progress and expected key milestones in 2021.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) climbed 29.8% to $29.24 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin and Tesla making a $1.05 billion investment in bitcoin. HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Marathon Patent from $17 to $30.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 29.7% to $14.13 after announcing positive efficacy and safety results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating VERU-111 versus placebo in approximately 40 hospitalized patients at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome from SARS-CoV-2.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) gained 29.6% to $16.89.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) climbed 29% to $30.14 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin and Tesla making a $1.05 billion investment in bitcoin. HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target for Riot Blockchain from $7.5 to $28.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 28.4% to $2.45 after surging 27% on Friday.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) rose 27.1% to $4.9950. JP Morgan, on Friday, upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) gained 27% to $11.35. Zedge reported 141 million users in 2020.
- Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNNA) surged 26.7% to $10.94.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) shares jumped 25.4% to $3.01.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) gained 24% to $2.02 after jumping around 19% on Friday.
- ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) gained 22.8% to $49.29 after the company issued Q4 preliminary sales results above analyst estimates.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 22.5% to $21.45 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) surged 22.5% to $7.41.
- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) rose 21% to $3.23. BTIG, last week, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4 per share.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 20.4% to $2.07 after gaining over 12% on Friday. Celsion last week said it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price listing requirement under Nasdaq rule.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) gained 20% to $4.26 after surging 42% on Friday.
- Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) shares rose 19.5% to $5.69 after climbing around 10% on Friday.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) climbed 19.5% to $2.6297.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) gained 18.2% to $9.66.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 18% to $1.44. Adamis Pharmaceuticals last month announced pricing of public offering of common stock at $1.11 per share.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 16.8% to $30.06.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) gained 16.6% to $940.11 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin. MicroStrategy holds a significant amount of its corporate treasury in bitcoin.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 16.3% to $3.5250 after gaining more than 13% on Friday.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) rose 15% to $4.21 after jumping 38% on Friday. The company last week announced a $50 million registered direct offering of 18.181 million shares priced at-the-market.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) rose 14.9% to $5.63 after climbing around 7% on Friday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 14.6% to $26.75 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin and the company announcing it will purchase more bitcoin mining machines.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 13.2% to $2.15 after gaining 5% on Friday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 12.2% to $5.59 after jumping over 25% on Friday. Aurora Mobile recently partnered with short video social platform Kuaishou Technology, also known as TikTok competitor, to drive the latter’s monetization efficacy.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) rose 12.1% to $6.20 after gaining 7% on Friday. GeoVax, last month, announced it was awarded an NIH grant to advance its COVID-19 vaccine development.
- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) rose 11.9% to $1.8350.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 11.4% to $1.4150 after the company announced it received a Pre-IND meeting written response from the FDA providing guidance on product development for its clinical testing protocol for a COVID-19 skin test.
- Longview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LGVW) rose 10.3% to $22.40.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) gained 9.5% to $69.24 after the company agreed to be acquired for $70 per share in cash by Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital. The company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) rose 9.5% to $1.15. Oragenics, last week, said spike protein Cov-2 S-2P created by the NIH and licensed by the company demonstrates protective immunity in immunized mice challenged with mouse-adapted SARD-CoV-2 virus.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) rose 9.1% to $12.44 after the company announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Horizon Robotics to collaborate on audio services for the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) market.
- Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) gained 9% to $40.86. Vor Biopharma jumped over 108% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $18 a share..
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares gained 8.1% to $4.42. Shares of several Chinese momentum stocks traded higher on Friday, potentially on reports of a merger between the Shenzhen Stock Exchange main board and SME board.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) rose 8% to $2.16.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares rose 6.8% to $0.8399.
- Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) rose 5% to $49.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and announced strong 2021 earnings expectations.
Losers
- Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares dropped 16.5% to $9.66.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares declined 12.3% to $5.99 after Wanda America Entertainment, a major Chinese investor in the company, converted its Class B shares to Class A in order to permit sales of common stock. The stock continues to sell off after its recent retail-driven surge.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) dipped 10.2% to $7.29 after the company priced its 4.47 million common stock offering at $7.83 per share.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) fell 10.1% to $20.27. CPS Technologies, last week, reported it received a purchase order for HybridTech Armor Panels for an aircraft carrier.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) dropped 9.7% to $3.5859.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) fell 9.5% to $12.15.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) dropped 9.3% to $5.06 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) fell 8.7% to $18.24.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares fell 8.5% to $3.23 after jumping more than 27% on Thursday.
- CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) fell 7.7% to $5.30. CN Energy Group shares climbed around 44% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) shares fell 7% to $18.82 after the company priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 750,000 shares at $18.00 per share.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) fell 6.7% to $2.8375 after climbing over 19% on Friday.
