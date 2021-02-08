Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

70 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares climbed 183.2% to $14.87 after announcing the sale of 3 million common shares at $7.65 per share in a registered direct offering, with gross proceeds of $23 million.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares climbed 92.2% to $6.13 after jumping more than 67% on Friday on abnormal volume levels.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) jumped 81% to $9.05 as the company priced its 6 million share IPO at $5 per share.
  • CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) climbed 80.5% to $3.9350 after the company announced it will be acquired by Well Health for $4 per share.
  • ARYA Sciences Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ: ARYA) climbed 62.7% to $18.24 after the company announced it would merge with Nautilus Biotechnology.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares rose 54.5% to $11.93.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares gained 40.6% to $9.76. Nemaura Medical last week appointed Jay Warner as head of U.S. commercial operations.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 40.2% to $3.28.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares climbed 38.1% to $11.94. Amazon.com has ordered more than 700 delivery trucks that run on compressed natural gas, as it tries to reduce its carbon footprint, Reuters reported. A joint venture between Cummins and Westport Fuel Systems will supply the engines.
  • Tortoise Acquisition II Corp (NYSE: SNPR) climbed 34% to $17.28 after the company announced the planned merger with Volta Industries to remain on the NYSE.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) surged 33.8% to $7.41.
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) gained 32.4% to $11.86.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares rose 32% to $9.68.
  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) climbed 31.5% to $17.05 amid a report that Amazon ordered 1,000 truck engines which run on compressed natural gas.
  • Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) surged 31.3% to $30.99.
  • Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) jumped 32% to $7.72.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) surged 32% to $2.8782.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 30% to $58.23 after the company announced significant program progress and expected key milestones in 2021.
  • Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) climbed 29.8% to $29.24 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin and Tesla making a $1.05 billion investment in bitcoin. HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Marathon Patent from $17 to $30.
  • Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 29.7% to $14.13 after announcing positive efficacy and safety results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating VERU-111 versus placebo in approximately 40 hospitalized patients at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome from SARS-CoV-2.
  • 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) gained 29.6% to $16.89.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) climbed 29% to $30.14 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin and Tesla making a $1.05 billion investment in bitcoin. HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target for Riot Blockchain from $7.5 to $28.
  • Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 28.4% to $2.45 after surging 27% on Friday.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) rose 27.1% to $4.9950. JP Morgan, on Friday, upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral.
  • Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) gained 27% to $11.35. Zedge reported 141 million users in 2020.
  • Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNNA) surged 26.7% to $10.94.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) shares jumped 25.4% to $3.01.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) gained 24% to $2.02 after jumping around 19% on Friday.
  • ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) gained 22.8% to $49.29 after the company issued Q4 preliminary sales results above analyst estimates.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 22.5% to $21.45 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) surged 22.5% to $7.41.
  • Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) rose 21% to $3.23. BTIG, last week, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4 per share.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 20.4% to $2.07 after gaining over 12% on Friday. Celsion last week said it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price listing requirement under Nasdaq rule.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) gained 20% to $4.26 after surging 42% on Friday.
  • Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) shares rose 19.5% to $5.69 after climbing around 10% on Friday.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) climbed 19.5% to $2.6297.
  • Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) gained 18.2% to $9.66.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 18% to $1.44. Adamis Pharmaceuticals last month announced pricing of public offering of common stock at $1.11 per share.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 16.8% to $30.06.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) gained 16.6% to $940.11 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin. MicroStrategy holds a significant amount of its corporate treasury in bitcoin.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 16.3% to $3.5250 after gaining more than 13% on Friday.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) rose 15% to $4.21 after jumping 38% on Friday. The company last week announced a $50 million registered direct offering of 18.181 million shares priced at-the-market.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) rose 14.9% to $5.63 after climbing around 7% on Friday.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 14.6% to $26.75 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin and the company announcing it will purchase more bitcoin mining machines.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 13.2% to $2.15 after gaining 5% on Friday.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 12.2% to $5.59 after jumping over 25% on Friday. Aurora Mobile recently partnered with short video social platform Kuaishou Technology, also known as TikTok competitor, to drive the latter’s monetization efficacy.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) rose 12.1% to $6.20 after gaining 7% on Friday. GeoVax, last month, announced it was awarded an NIH grant to advance its COVID-19 vaccine development.
  • Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) rose 11.9% to $1.8350.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 11.4% to $1.4150 after the company announced it received a Pre-IND meeting written response from the FDA providing guidance on product development for its clinical testing protocol for a COVID-19 skin test.
  • Longview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LGVW) rose 10.3% to $22.40.
  • Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) gained 9.5% to $69.24 after the company agreed to be acquired for $70 per share in cash by Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital. The company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
  • Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) rose 9.5% to $1.15. Oragenics, last week, said spike protein Cov-2 S-2P created by the NIH and licensed by the company demonstrates protective immunity in immunized mice challenged with mouse-adapted SARD-CoV-2 virus.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) rose 9.1% to $12.44 after the company announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Horizon Robotics to collaborate on audio services for the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) market.
  • Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) gained 9% to $40.86. Vor Biopharma jumped over 108% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $18 a share..
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares gained 8.1% to $4.42. Shares of several Chinese momentum stocks traded higher on Friday, potentially on reports of a merger between the Shenzhen Stock Exchange main board and SME board.
  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) rose 8% to $2.16.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares rose 6.8% to $0.8399.
  • Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) rose 5% to $49.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and announced strong 2021 earnings expectations.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares dropped 16.5% to $9.66.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares declined 12.3% to $5.99 after Wanda America Entertainment, a major Chinese investor in the company, converted its Class B shares to Class A in order to permit sales of common stock. The stock continues to sell off after its recent retail-driven surge.
  • CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) dipped 10.2% to $7.29 after the company priced its 4.47 million common stock offering at $7.83 per share.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) fell 10.1% to $20.27. CPS Technologies, last week, reported it received a purchase order for HybridTech Armor Panels for an aircraft carrier.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) dropped 9.7% to $3.5859.
  • China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) fell 9.5% to $12.15.
  • Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) dropped 9.3% to $5.06 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) fell 8.7% to $18.24.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares fell 8.5% to $3.23 after jumping more than 27% on Thursday.
  • CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) fell 7.7% to $5.30. CN Energy Group shares climbed around 44% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) shares fell 7% to $18.82 after the company priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 750,000 shares at $18.00 per share.
  • Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) fell 6.7% to $2.8375 after climbing over 19% on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADMP + AEI)

48 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
88 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
68 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Why Novavax, Adamis Pharma And More Are Moving Today
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com