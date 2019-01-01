ñol

Home Point Capital
(NASDAQ:HMPT)
4.2101
0.1401[3.44%]
Last update: 2:24PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.03 - 4.25
52 Week High/Low2.47 - 7.01
Open / Close4.07 / -
Float / Outstanding8.9M / 138.3M
Vol / Avg.22.4K / 85.6K
Mkt Cap582.3M
P/E20.35
50d Avg. Price3.29
Div / Yield0.16/3.93%
Payout Ratio115
EPS0.09
Total Float8.9M

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Home Point Capital reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.290

Quarterly Revenue

$158.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$143.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Home Point Capital missed estimated earnings by 1350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $263.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 3.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home Point Capital's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.03 0.05 0.75
EPS Actual -0.09 0.11 -0.36 0.52
Revenue Estimate 176.28M 174.61M 224.68M 372.31M
Revenue Actual 180.50M 274.60M 84.40M 422.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Home Point Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) reporting earnings?
A

Home Point Capital (HMPT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.22, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Home Point Capital’s (NASDAQ:HMPT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $455.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

