Benzinga - Feb 27, 2021, 2:06PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Helix Wind Corp is engaged in the alternative energy business offering a paradigm breaking distributed power technology platform designed to produce electric energy from the wind.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Helix Wind Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Helix Wind (HLXW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Helix Wind (OTCEM: HLXW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Helix Wind's (HLXW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Helix Wind.

Q

What is the target price for Helix Wind (HLXW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Helix Wind

Q

Current Stock Price for Helix Wind (HLXW)?

A

The stock price for Helix Wind (OTCEM: HLXW) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:23:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Helix Wind (HLXW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Helix Wind.

Q

When is Helix Wind (OTCEM:HLXW) reporting earnings?

A

Helix Wind does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Helix Wind (HLXW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Helix Wind.

Q

What sector and industry does Helix Wind (HLXW) operate in?

A

Helix Wind is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.