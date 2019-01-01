ñol

AMTD Digital
(NYSE:HKD)
$185.245
-4.175[-2.20%]
At close: Sep 14
$209.07
23.8250[12.86%]
PreMarket: 5:25AM EDT
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range12.05 - 2555.3Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 187.4M
Vol / Avg.26.1K / 406.5KMkt Cap34.7BP/E1172.5150d Avg. Price235.73
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.36

AMTD Digital Stock (NYSE:HKD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

AMTD Digital reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of AMTD Digital using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

AMTD Digital Questions & Answers

Q
When is AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for AMTD Digital

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were AMTD Digital’s (NYSE:HKD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

