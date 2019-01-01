QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
46.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
20.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Hidili Industry International Development Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the coal mining, manufacture and sale of raw coal and clean coal. The group derives revenue from the production and sales of Clean coal and its by-products such as Raw coal, High-ash thermal coal and others. All of the group's turnover is derived from the operation in the PRC.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hidili Industry Intl Dev Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hidili Industry Intl Dev (HIIDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hidili Industry Intl Dev (OTCPK: HIIDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hidili Industry Intl Dev's (HIIDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hidili Industry Intl Dev.

Q

What is the target price for Hidili Industry Intl Dev (HIIDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hidili Industry Intl Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for Hidili Industry Intl Dev (HIIDY)?

A

The stock price for Hidili Industry Intl Dev (OTCPK: HIIDY) is $2.26 last updated Thu Dec 03 2020 15:06:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hidili Industry Intl Dev (HIIDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 13, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2012.

Q

When is Hidili Industry Intl Dev (OTCPK:HIIDY) reporting earnings?

A

Hidili Industry Intl Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hidili Industry Intl Dev (HIIDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hidili Industry Intl Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does Hidili Industry Intl Dev (HIIDY) operate in?

A

Hidili Industry Intl Dev is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.