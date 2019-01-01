Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jan 31
EPS
$0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$3M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$3M
Earnings History
Highway Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) reporting earnings?
Highway Holdings (HIHO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on January 31, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Highway Holdings’s (NASDAQ:HIHO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
