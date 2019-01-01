ñol

Highway Holdings
(NASDAQ:HIHO)
2.37
0.03[1.28%]
Last update: 11:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.31 - 2.51
52 Week High/Low1.95 - 5.07
Open / Close2.31 / -
Float / Outstanding3M / 4M
Vol / Avg.6.3K / 6.7K
Mkt Cap9.6M
P/E46.8
50d Avg. Price2.38
Div / Yield0.19/8.12%
Payout Ratio280
EPS0.06
Total Float3M

Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Highway Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jan 31

EPS

$0.060

Quarterly Revenue

$3M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Highway Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Highway Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) reporting earnings?
A

Highway Holdings (HIHO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on January 31, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Highway Holdings’s (NASDAQ:HIHO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

