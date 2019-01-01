Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hibbett missed estimated earnings by 6.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.89 versus an estimate of $3.08.

Revenue was down $82.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hibbett's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.35 1.57 1.42 2.77 EPS Actual 1.25 1.68 2.86 5 Revenue Estimate 383.72M 360.63M 320.89M 412.92M Revenue Actual 383.35M 381.72M 419.26M 506.86M

