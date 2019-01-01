ñol

Hibbett
(NASDAQ:HIBB)
49.83
-0.43[-0.86%]
Last update: 11:32AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low49.02 - 50.38
52 Week High/Low39.58 - 101.65
Open / Close49.38 / -
Float / Outstanding10.3M / 13M
Vol / Avg.60.3K / 504K
Mkt Cap646.4M
P/E5.54
50d Avg. Price45.23
Div / Yield1/1.99%
Payout Ratio11.01
EPS2.98
Total Float10.3M

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hibbett reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 27

EPS

$2.890

Quarterly Revenue

$424.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$424.1M

Earnings Recap

 

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hibbett missed estimated earnings by 6.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.89 versus an estimate of $3.08.

Revenue was down $82.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hibbett's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 1.35 1.57 1.42 2.77
EPS Actual 1.25 1.68 2.86 5
Revenue Estimate 383.72M 360.63M 320.89M 412.92M
Revenue Actual 383.35M 381.72M 419.26M 506.86M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hibbett using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Hibbett Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) reporting earnings?
A

Hibbett (HIBB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which beat the estimate of $-0.20.

Q
What were Hibbett’s (NASDAQ:HIBB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $188M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

