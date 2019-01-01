QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.95
Mkt Cap
16M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
100.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Hartford Great Health Corp is engaged in the business of hospitality housing and travel agency services. The majority of the company revenue is generated from the room rentals, sale of food and beverage.

Hartford Great Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hartford Great Health (HFUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hartford Great Health (OTCPK: HFUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hartford Great Health's (HFUS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hartford Great Health.

Q

What is the target price for Hartford Great Health (HFUS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hartford Great Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Hartford Great Health (HFUS)?

A

The stock price for Hartford Great Health (OTCPK: HFUS) is $0.15999 last updated Tue Sep 07 2021 14:20:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hartford Great Health (HFUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hartford Great Health.

Q

When is Hartford Great Health (OTCPK:HFUS) reporting earnings?

A

Hartford Great Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hartford Great Health (HFUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hartford Great Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Hartford Great Health (HFUS) operate in?

A

Hartford Great Health is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.