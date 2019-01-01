QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
20.92 - 22.43
Vol / Avg.
491.3K/386.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.03 - 38.7
Mkt Cap
359.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.49
P/E
12.65
EPS
0.16
Shares
16M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 1:57PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 11:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 10:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 5:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:04PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 12:31PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:55PM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 3:41PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 1:16PM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 2:02PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:53PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 4:41PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Turtle Beach Corp is a gaming audio and accessory brand offering a broad selection of gaming headsets for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles, as well as for PC, Mac, and mobile/tablet devices. The company's portfolio includes gaming headsets, PC gaming headsets, PC gaming keyboards, PC gaming mice and other accessories which are distributed internationally in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Asia sold at thousands of storefronts, including retailers such as Amazon, Argos, Best Buy, GAME, GameStop, EB Games, Media Markt, Saturn, Target and Walmart.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Turtle Beach Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Turtle Beach (HEAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Turtle Beach's (HEAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Turtle Beach (HEAR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) was reported by Wedbush on November 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting HEAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.61% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Turtle Beach (HEAR)?

A

The stock price for Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) is $22.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Turtle Beach (HEAR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Turtle Beach.

Q

When is Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) reporting earnings?

A

Turtle Beach’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Turtle Beach (HEAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Turtle Beach.

Q

What sector and industry does Turtle Beach (HEAR) operate in?

A

Turtle Beach is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.