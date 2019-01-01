Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Turtle Beach
Turtle Beach Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) was reported by Wedbush on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting HEAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.45% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) was provided by Wedbush, and Turtle Beach upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Turtle Beach, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Turtle Beach was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Turtle Beach (HEAR) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $20.00 to $27.00. The current price Turtle Beach (HEAR) is trading at is $16.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
