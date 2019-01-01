Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hawaiian Electric Indus beat estimated earnings by 43.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $142.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hawaiian Electric Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.61 0.47 0.36 EPS Actual 0.50 0.58 0.58 0.59 Revenue Estimate 681.34M 756.01M 653.87M 637.30M Revenue Actual 770.27M 756.90M 680.26M 642.95M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.