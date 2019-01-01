Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Indus
The latest price target for Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) was reported by Guggenheim on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting HE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.58% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) was provided by Guggenheim, and Hawaiian Electric Indus upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hawaiian Electric Indus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hawaiian Electric Indus was filed on January 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hawaiian Electric Indus (HE) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $41.00. The current price Hawaiian Electric Indus (HE) is trading at is $42.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
