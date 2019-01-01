Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Home Depot beat estimated earnings by 11.44%, reporting an EPS of $4.09 versus an estimate of $3.67.

Revenue was up $1.41 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home Depot's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.17 3.40 4.43 3.07 EPS Actual 3.21 3.92 4.53 3.86 Revenue Estimate 34.87B 34.49B 40.73B 34.89B Revenue Actual 35.72B 36.82B 41.12B 37.50B

