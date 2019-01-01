ñol

Home Depot
(NYSE:HD)
305.825
-0.045[-0.01%]
At close: Jun 2
304.0208
-1.8042[-0.59%]
PreMarket: 8:36AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low279.59 - 420.61
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1B / 1B
Vol / Avg.5.4K / 4.8M
Mkt Cap314.3B
P/E19.41
50d Avg. Price302.15
Div / Yield7.6/2.48%
Payout Ratio43.46
EPS4.11
Total Float1B

Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Home Depot reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 17

EPS

$4.090

Quarterly Revenue

$38.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$38.9B

Earnings Recap

 

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Home Depot beat estimated earnings by 11.44%, reporting an EPS of $4.09 versus an estimate of $3.67.

Revenue was up $1.41 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home Depot's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 3.17 3.40 4.43 3.07
EPS Actual 3.21 3.92 4.53 3.86
Revenue Estimate 34.87B 34.49B 40.73B 34.89B
Revenue Actual 35.72B 36.82B 41.12B 37.50B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Home Depot Questions & Answers

Q
When is Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reporting earnings?
A

Home Depot (HD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.25, which beat the estimate of $2.21.

Q
What were Home Depot’s (NYSE:HD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $28.1B, which beat the estimate of $27.8B.

