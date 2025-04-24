April 24, 2025 12:17 PM 2 min read

This Edwards Lifesciences Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • DA Davidson analyst Brian Holland upgraded Utz Brands, Inc. UTZ from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $16. Utz Brands shares closed at $13.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur upgraded the rating for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $300 to $325. Cadence Design Systems shares closed at $265.42 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst A.J. Rice upgraded Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $15. Healthcare Services shares closed at $12.19 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder upgraded the rating for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $73 to $80. Edwards Lifesciences shares closed at $70.46 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James analyst Michael Rose upgraded Renasant Corporation RNST from Outperform to Strong Buy and maintained the price target of $40. Renasant shares closed at $31.11 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.

