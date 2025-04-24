This Edwards Lifesciences Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

DA Davidson analyst Brian Holland upgraded Utz Brands, Inc. UTZ from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $16. Utz Brands shares closed at $13.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur upgraded the rating for Cadence Design Systems, Inc . CDNS from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $300 to $325. Cadence Design Systems shares closed at $265.42 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst A.J. Rice upgraded Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $15. Healthcare Services shares closed at $12.19 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder upgraded the rating for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $73 to $80. Edwards Lifesciences shares closed at $70.46 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose upgraded Renasant Corporation RNST from Outperform to Strong Buy and maintained the price target of $40. Renasant shares closed at $31.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

