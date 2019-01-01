Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Healthcare Services Group
Healthcare Services Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting HCSG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.62% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Healthcare Services Group maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Healthcare Services Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Healthcare Services Group was filed on April 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $18.00. The current price Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) is trading at is $17.54, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
