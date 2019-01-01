ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Healthcare Services Group
(NASDAQ:HCSG)
17.54
00
At close: Jun 2
17.54
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.75 - 32.96
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding53M / 74M
Vol / Avg.- / 1M
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E40.79
50d Avg. Price17.48
Div / Yield0.85/4.85%
Payout Ratio194.77
EPS0.15
Total Float53M

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Healthcare Services Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 20

EPS

$0.150

Quarterly Revenue

$426.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$426.8M

Earnings Recap

 

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Healthcare Services Group beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $19.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Healthcare Services Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.26 0.30 0.27
EPS Actual 0.03 0.13 0.13 0.33
Revenue Estimate 417.02M 410.21M 407.46M 404.99M
Revenue Actual 420.45M 415.59M 398.17M 407.75M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Healthcare Services Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Healthcare Services Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) reporting earnings?
A

Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Q
What were Healthcare Services Group’s (NASDAQ:HCSG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $470.9M, which beat the estimate of $425.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.