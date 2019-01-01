HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 3
EPS
$-0.250
Quarterly Revenue
$356.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$75.8M
Earnings History
HUTCHMED (China) Questions & Answers
When is HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) reporting earnings?
HUTCHMED (China) (HCM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 3, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were HUTCHMED (China)’s (NASDAQ:HCM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $356.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
