April 1, 2025 10:32 AM 1 min read

Progress Software Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Microvast, PVH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling over 300 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Progress Software Corporation PRGS rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Progress Software reported quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $238.01 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $235.63 million.

Progress Software shares surged 8.2% to $55.74 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

  • Newsmax, Inc. NMAX shares jumped 100.5% to $167.42 after jumping 735% on Monday.
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST gained 20.5% to $1.41 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
  • PVH Corp. PVH gained 17.1% to $75.67 following a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS and revenue beat. Additionally, the company announced plans to enter into a $500 million accelerated share repurchase program.
  • Alumis Inc. ALMS rose 10.6% to $6.79.
  • CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV climbed 9.8% to $40.72.
  • HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM climbed 7.7% to $16.20.
  • Nayax Ltd. NYAX gained 7.5% to $36.82. William Blair analyst Cristopher Kennedy upgraded Nayax from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • LZ Technology Holdings Limited LZMH gained 5.2% to $7.27.
  • Oklo Inc. OKLO rose 4.1% to $22.51.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

ALMS Logo
ALMSAlumis Inc
$6.709.12%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum-
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CRWV Logo
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$40.469.12%
HCM Logo
HCMHUTCHMED (China) Ltd
$16.207.71%
LZMH Logo
LZMHLZ Technology Holdings Ltd
$7.396.95%
MVST Logo
MVSTMicrovast Holdings Inc
$1.4321.8%
NMAX Logo
NMAXNewsmax Inc
$167.42100.5%
NYAX Logo
NYAXNayax Ltd
$36.828.78%
OKLO Logo
OKLOOklo Inc
$22.303.10%
PRGS Logo
PRGSProgress Software Corp
$55.658.05%
PVH Logo
PVHPVH Corp
$75.6317.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideasbig gainersMid Day Movers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved