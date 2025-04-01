Progress Software Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Microvast, PVH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling over 300 points on Tuesday.
Shares of Progress Software Corporation PRGS rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
Progress Software reported quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $238.01 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $235.63 million.
Progress Software shares surged 8.2% to $55.74 on Tuesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- Newsmax, Inc. NMAX shares jumped 100.5% to $167.42 after jumping 735% on Monday.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST gained 20.5% to $1.41 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
- PVH Corp. PVH gained 17.1% to $75.67 following a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS and revenue beat. Additionally, the company announced plans to enter into a $500 million accelerated share repurchase program.
- Alumis Inc. ALMS rose 10.6% to $6.79.
- CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV climbed 9.8% to $40.72.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM climbed 7.7% to $16.20.
- Nayax Ltd. NYAX gained 7.5% to $36.82. William Blair analyst Cristopher Kennedy upgraded Nayax from Market Perform to Outperform.
- LZ Technology Holdings Limited LZMH gained 5.2% to $7.27.
- Oklo Inc. OKLO rose 4.1% to $22.51.
