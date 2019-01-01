Harbor Custom Dev (NASDAQ:HCDI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Harbor Custom Dev (NASDAQ:HCDI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Harbor Custom Dev missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $14.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.21% drop in the share price the next day.

