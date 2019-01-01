Harbor Custom Dev (NASDAQ:HCDI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Harbor Custom Dev (NASDAQ:HCDI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Harbor Custom Dev missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $14.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Harbor Custom Dev Questions & Answers
Harbor Custom Dev (HCDI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $7.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
