Heritage-Crystal Clean
(NASDAQ:HCCI)
27.72
00
At close: Jun 2
28.30
0.5800[2.09%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low25.31 - 36.29
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15.6M / 24.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 93K
Mkt Cap673.1M
P/E10.12
50d Avg. Price27.85
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.55
Total Float15.6M

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Heritage-Crystal Clean reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.540

Quarterly Revenue

$139.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$139.4M

Earnings Recap

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heritage-Crystal Clean beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $33.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heritage-Crystal Clean's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.68 0.62 0.37 0.21
EPS Actual 0.79 0.79 0.64 0.39
Revenue Estimate 159.98M 117.13M 107.27M 103.02M
Revenue Actual 169.50M 123.17M 117.28M 105.38M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Heritage-Crystal Clean using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Heritage-Crystal Clean Questions & Answers

Q
When is Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) reporting earnings?
A

Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Q
What were Heritage-Crystal Clean’s (NASDAQ:HCCI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $86.4M, which beat the estimate of $82.5M.

