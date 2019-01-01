QQQ
Healthcare Capital Corp is a blank check company.

Healthcare Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthcare Capital (HCCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthcare Capital (NASDAQ: HCCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Healthcare Capital's (HCCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Healthcare Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Healthcare Capital (HCCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Healthcare Capital (NASDAQ: HCCC) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting HCCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.82% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthcare Capital (HCCC)?

A

The stock price for Healthcare Capital (NASDAQ: HCCC) is $10.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healthcare Capital (HCCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthcare Capital.

Q

When is Healthcare Capital (NASDAQ:HCCC) reporting earnings?

A

Healthcare Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Healthcare Capital (HCCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthcare Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthcare Capital (HCCC) operate in?

A

Healthcare Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.