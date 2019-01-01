QQQ
Range
0.53 - 0.61
Vol / Avg.
69.8K/116.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 2.12
Mkt Cap
22.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.59
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
39.9M
Outstanding
Harborside Inc is a United States based cannabis retailer. The company manages and operates four cannabis stores and a cultivation facility and also assist state-licensed operators engaged in the cultivation, manufacture and distribution of cannabis throughout the United States.

Harborside Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harborside (HBORF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harborside (OTCQX: HBORF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harborside's (HBORF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Harborside.

Q

What is the target price for Harborside (HBORF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Harborside

Q

Current Stock Price for Harborside (HBORF)?

A

The stock price for Harborside (OTCQX: HBORF) is $0.56 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harborside (HBORF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harborside.

Q

When is Harborside (OTCQX:HBORF) reporting earnings?

A

Harborside does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Harborside (HBORF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harborside.

Q

What sector and industry does Harborside (HBORF) operate in?

A

Harborside is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.