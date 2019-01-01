Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) was reported by CIBC on January 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting HBM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.15% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) was provided by CIBC, and Hudbay Minerals upgraded their outperformer rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hudbay Minerals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hudbay Minerals was filed on January 23, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 23, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hudbay Minerals (HBM) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $5.00 to $8.00. The current price Hudbay Minerals (HBM) is trading at is $6.10, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
