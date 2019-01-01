Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$378.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$378.6M
Earnings History
Hudbay Minerals Questions & Answers
When is Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) reporting earnings?
Hudbay Minerals (HBM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)?
The Actual EPS was $0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.15.
What were Hudbay Minerals’s (NYSE:HBM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $324.9M, which missed the estimate of $349.2M.
