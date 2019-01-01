ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hudbay Minerals
(NYSE:HBM)
6.10
00
At close: Jun 2
6.10
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.96 - 8.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 261.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5M
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.62
Div / Yield0.02/0.26%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.24
Total Float-

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM), Dividends

Hudbay Minerals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hudbay Minerals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.26%

Annual Dividend

$0.02

Last Dividend

Mar 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hudbay Minerals Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hudbay Minerals (HBM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hudbay Minerals. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on March 25, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Hudbay Minerals (HBM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hudbay Minerals (HBM). The last dividend payout was on March 25, 2022 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Hudbay Minerals (HBM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hudbay Minerals (HBM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on March 25, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)?
A

Hudbay Minerals has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hudbay Minerals (HBM) was $0.01 and was paid out next on March 25, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.