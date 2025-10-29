Caterpillar Posts Upbeat Q3 Results, Joins United Therapeutics, Centene, Fortive And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Sales and revenues climbed 10% year over year to $17.64 billion, beating analyst estimates of $16.77 billion, compared with $16.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.95, ahead of the $4.52 estimate, though slightly below $5.17 in the prior-year quarter. GAAP profit per share was $4.88, compared with $5.06 a year ago.

Caterpillar shares surged 13.2% to $593.56 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

P ropetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) shares jumped 29.4% to $9.47 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

(NYSE:PUMP) shares jumped 29.4% to $9.47 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) gained 24.3% to $65.50 following strong quarterly earnings.

(NYSE:FLS) gained 24.3% to $65.50 following strong quarterly earnings. Jyong Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:MENS) jumped 21.8% to $48.98.

(NASDAQ:MENS) jumped 21.8% to $48.98. Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) gained 20.5% to $136.54 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue.

(NYSE:BE) gained 20.5% to $136.54 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue. Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares jumped 18.9% to $18.02.

(NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares jumped 18.9% to $18.02. Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER) gained 17.7% to $169.87 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued strong fourth-quarter guidance.

(NASDAQ:TER) gained 17.7% to $169.87 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued strong fourth-quarter guidance. AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) surged 17.4% to $21.04 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its FY2025 sales guidance.

(NASDAQ:AXGN) surged 17.4% to $21.04 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its FY2025 sales guidance. United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) gained 15.3% to $478.78 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

(NASDAQ:UTHR) gained 15.3% to $478.78 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results. Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) gained 15.3% to $102.21 following strong quarterly earnings.

(NYSE:KEX) gained 15.3% to $102.21 following strong quarterly earnings. Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) surged 12.5% to $140.63 in sympathy with Seagate’s strong Q1 results.

(NASDAQ:WDC) surged 12.5% to $140.63 in sympathy with Seagate’s strong Q1 results. Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) gained 10.6% to $168.74 following upbeat quarterly results.

(NASDAQ:HURN) gained 10.6% to $168.74 following upbeat quarterly results. Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) rose 9.7% to $16.82 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

(NYSE:HAYW) rose 9.7% to $16.82 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) gained 9.1% to $36.21 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

(NYSE:CNC) gained 9.1% to $36.21 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) surged 9.1% to $134.49 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

(NYSE:SITE) surged 9.1% to $134.49 following upbeat quarterly earnings. ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) gained 8.1% to $190.27 following strong quarterly earnings.

(NYSE:ITT) gained 8.1% to $190.27 following strong quarterly earnings. Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) rose 7.8% to $53.01 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance above estimates.

(NYSE:FTV) rose 7.8% to $53.01 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance above estimates. Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) gained 7.7% to $473.48 following quarterly results.

(NYSE:CHE) gained 7.7% to $473.48 following quarterly results. Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) gained 6.8% to $110.87.

