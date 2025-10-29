Caterpillar heavy duty equipment vehicle and logo in Kaunas, Lithuania.
October 29, 2025 10:46 AM 2 min read

Caterpillar Posts Upbeat Q3 Results, Joins United Therapeutics, Centene, Fortive And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Sales and revenues climbed 10% year over year to $17.64 billion, beating analyst estimates of $16.77 billion, compared with $16.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.95, ahead of the $4.52 estimate, though slightly below $5.17 in the prior-year quarter. GAAP profit per share was $4.88, compared with $5.06 a year ago.

Caterpillar shares surged 13.2% to $593.56 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) shares jumped 29.4% to $9.47 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) gained 24.3% to $65.50 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • Jyong Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:MENS) jumped 21.8% to $48.98.
  • Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) gained 20.5% to $136.54 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue.
  • Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares jumped 18.9% to $18.02.
  • Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER) gained 17.7% to $169.87 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued strong fourth-quarter guidance.
  • AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) surged 17.4% to $21.04 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its FY2025 sales guidance.
  • United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) gained 15.3% to $478.78 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.
  • Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) gained 15.3% to $102.21 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) surged 12.5% to $140.63 in sympathy with Seagate’s strong Q1 results.
  • Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) gained 10.6% to $168.74 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) rose 9.7% to $16.82 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) gained 9.1% to $36.21 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) surged 9.1% to $134.49 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) gained 8.1% to $190.27 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) rose 7.8% to $53.01 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) gained 7.7% to $473.48 following quarterly results.
  • Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) gained 6.8% to $110.87.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AXGN Logo
AXGNAxogen Inc
$21.9421.4%
Overview
BE Logo
BEBloom Energy Corp
$139.0922.8%
CAT Logo
CATCaterpillar Inc
$593.2813.1%
CHE Logo
CHEChemed Corp
$470.087.10%
CNC Logo
CNCCentene Corp
$36.369.55%
CSIQ Logo
CSIQCanadian Solar Inc
$18.1619.8%
FLS Logo
FLSFlowserve Corp
$65.5724.5%
FTV Logo
FTVFortive Corp
$53.819.46%
HAYW Logo
HAYWHayward Holdings Inc
$17.0511.2%
HURN Logo
HURNHuron Consulting Group Inc
$168.4610.5%
ITT Logo
ITTITT Inc
$189.127.52%
KEX Logo
KEXKirby Corp
$101.8214.9%
MENS Logo
MENSJyong Biotech Ltd
$49.6523.5%
PUMP Logo
PUMPProPetro Holding Corp
$9.1325.1%
RMBS Logo
RMBSRambus Inc
$110.826.85%
SITE Logo
SITESiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
$134.829.40%
TER Logo
TERTeradyne Inc
$165.0514.3%
UTHR Logo
UTHRUnited Therapeutics Corp
$475.6814.5%
WDC Logo
WDCWestern Digital Corp
$139.4311.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved