Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hayward Holdings
The latest price target for Hayward Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting HAYW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.72% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hayward Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Hayward Holdings maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hayward Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hayward Holdings was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hayward Holdings (HAYW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $19.00 to $15.00. The current price Hayward Holdings (HAYW) is trading at is $16.08, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
