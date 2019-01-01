QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Haynes International Inc is a producer of high-performance nickel and cobalt-based alloys in flat product form such as sheet, coil, and plate forms. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products consist of high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA's) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA's). The company's products are used in aerospace, industrial gas turbine, chemical processing, and other industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe; China, and other countries.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2000.370 0.1700
REV94.790M99.430M4.640M

Analyst Ratings

Haynes Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Haynes Intl (HAYN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Haynes Intl's (HAYN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Haynes Intl (HAYN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) was reported by Keybanc on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting HAYN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.73% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Haynes Intl (HAYN)?

A

The stock price for Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) is $36.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Haynes Intl (HAYN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Haynes Intl (HAYN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) reporting earnings?

A

Haynes Intl’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Haynes Intl (HAYN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Haynes Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Haynes Intl (HAYN) operate in?

A

Haynes Intl is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.