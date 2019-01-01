|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.200
|0.370
|0.1700
|REV
|94.790M
|99.430M
|4.640M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Haynes Intl’s space includes: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS), Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL), Ternium (NYSE:TX), Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) and Vale (NYSE:VALE).
The latest price target for Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) was reported by Keybanc on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting HAYN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.73% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) is $36.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Haynes Intl (HAYN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Haynes Intl’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Haynes Intl.
Haynes Intl is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.