Haynes International Inc is a producer of high-performance nickel and cobalt-based alloys in flat product form such as sheet, coil, and plate forms. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products consist of high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA's) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA's). The company's products are used in aerospace, industrial gas turbine, chemical processing, and other industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe; China, and other countries.