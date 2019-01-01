ñol

Haynes Intl
(NASDAQ:HAYN)
39.31
00
At close: Jun 2
38.25
-1.0600[-2.70%]
PreMarket: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low30.83 - 49.76
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.6M / 12.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 68K
Mkt Cap489.8M
P/E30.95
50d Avg. Price40.83
Div / Yield0.88/2.24%
Payout Ratio69.29
EPS0.68
Total Float8.6M

Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Haynes Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.670

Quarterly Revenue

$117.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$117.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Haynes Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Haynes Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) reporting earnings?
A

Haynes Intl (HAYN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.32, which missed the estimate of $-0.17.

Q
What were Haynes Intl’s (NASDAQ:HAYN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $98M, which missed the estimate of $98.9M.

