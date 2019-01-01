Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.670
Quarterly Revenue
$117.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$117.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Haynes Intl using advanced sorting and filters.
Haynes Intl Questions & Answers
When is Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) reporting earnings?
Haynes Intl (HAYN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.32, which missed the estimate of $-0.17.
What were Haynes Intl’s (NASDAQ:HAYN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $98M, which missed the estimate of $98.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.