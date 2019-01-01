Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hanmi Financial
Hanmi Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) was reported by DA Davidson on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting HAFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.43% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) was provided by DA Davidson, and Hanmi Financial downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hanmi Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hanmi Financial was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hanmi Financial (HAFC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Hanmi Financial (HAFC) is trading at is $23.94, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
