Hanmi Financial
(NASDAQ:HAFC)
23.94
00
At close: Jun 2
23.94
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.67 - 28.84
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding25.7M / 30.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 165.6K
Mkt Cap729.4M
P/E7.13
50d Avg. Price23.77
Div / Yield0.88/3.68%
Payout Ratio19.64
EPS0.68
Total Float25.7M

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$29.00

Lowest Price Target1

$25.00

Consensus Price Target1

$27.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • DA Davidson
  • JonesTrading

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Hanmi Financial (HAFC)?
A

The latest price target for Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) was reported by DA Davidson on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting HAFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.43% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Hanmi Financial (HAFC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) was provided by DA Davidson, and Hanmi Financial downgraded their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Hanmi Financial (HAFC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hanmi Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hanmi Financial was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Hanmi Financial (HAFC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hanmi Financial (HAFC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Hanmi Financial (HAFC) is trading at is $23.94, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

