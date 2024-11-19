Why Symbotic Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 28%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Symbotic Inc. SYM rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
Symbotic reported quarterly earnings of five cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of three cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $576.76 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $470.27 million and is an increase over sales of $391.88 million from the same period last year.
Symbotic shares jumped 28.6% to $39.30 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- PainReform Ltd. PRFX gained 165.4% to $1.42 in pre-market trading. PainReform announced a 1:4 reverse share split of the company’s ordinary shares will take effect after the closing bell on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
- noco-noco Inc. NCNC rose 115.5% to $0.2090 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Monday.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TFFP gained 49.9% to $0.5457 in pre-market trading. TFF Pharmaceutical recently announced it will wind down its operations.
- Volato Group, Inc. SOAR gained 49.4% to $0.3153 in pre-market trading. Volato Group shares gained around 4% on Monday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter financial results.
- HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB gained 33.9% to $1.66 in pre-market trading. HCW Biologics announced a $6.9 million direct offering and private placement priced above market.
- Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT gained 18.7% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Monday. The company recently disclosed a securities purchase agreement to sell 16 million shares of common stock at $2.50 per share in a registered direct offering.
- J-Long Group Ltd JL gained 13.8% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday.
- Zenvia Inc. ZENV climbed 13.7% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after the company posted third-quarter results.
- Fresh2 Group Limited FRES gained 9.5% to $1.0400 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC shares tumbled 20.9% to $20.24 in pre-market trading.
- Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE: GRDN fell 20.7% to $16.96 in pre-market trading.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT shares fell 16.5% to $0.40 in pre-market trading. Helius Medical Technologies shares dipped around 9% on Monday after the company announced it initiated the process to explore a range of strategic alternatives.
- Eco Wave Power Global AB WAVE shares fell 15.1% to $8.01 in pre-market trading. Eco Wave Power Global shares jumped around 44% on Monday after the company announced it received the final Nationwide Permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. ATCH dipped 14.9% to $0.1870 in pre-market trading. AtlasClear shares jumped 22% on Monday higher after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter financial results.
- Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC declined 12.2% to $15.25 in pre-market trading.
- Eterna Therapeutics Inc. ERNA fell 12.1% to $0.6036 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Monday.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB fell 11.2% to $0.3135 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Monday.
- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. ZONE shares dipped 9.4% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. CleanCore Solutions recently announced the launch of a pilot program with an international hotel chain.
- Incyte Corporation INCY fell 10.3% to $68.98 in today's pre-market trading after the company issued an update on early Phase MRGPRX2 and MRGPRX4 programs.
