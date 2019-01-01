Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hyatt Hotels beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $841.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $2.55 which was followed by a 4.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hyatt Hotels's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.36 -0.93 -1.30 EPS Actual -2.78 2.31 -1.15 -3.57 Revenue Estimate 1.08B 857.35M 677.67M 468.88M Revenue Actual 1.08B 851.00M 663.00M 438.00M

