Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Gaztransport et technigaz SA is a France-based company that provides services relating to the building of liquefied natural gas storage and transport facilities. The company's services involve engineering, advisory, training, maintenance and technical design, aiming to help clients improve operating efficiency and meet safety requirements. The company owns its proprietary testing laboratories and conducts research through its partnerships with research institutions, engineering companies, laboratories and universities. The company's clients mainly comprise liquefied natural gas carriers. The company generated almost all its revenue from South Korea and China.

Gaztransport et technigaz Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gaztransport et technigaz (GZPZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gaztransport et technigaz (OTCPK: GZPZY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gaztransport et technigaz's (GZPZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gaztransport et technigaz.

Q

What is the target price for Gaztransport et technigaz (GZPZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gaztransport et technigaz

Q

Current Stock Price for Gaztransport et technigaz (GZPZY)?

A

The stock price for Gaztransport et technigaz (OTCPK: GZPZY) is $18.94 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:40:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gaztransport et technigaz (GZPZY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gaztransport et technigaz.

Q

When is Gaztransport et technigaz (OTCPK:GZPZY) reporting earnings?

A

Gaztransport et technigaz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gaztransport et technigaz (GZPZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gaztransport et technigaz.

Q

What sector and industry does Gaztransport et technigaz (GZPZY) operate in?

A

Gaztransport et technigaz is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.