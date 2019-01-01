Gaztransport et technigaz SA is a France-based company that provides services relating to the building of liquefied natural gas storage and transport facilities. The company's services involve engineering, advisory, training, maintenance and technical design, aiming to help clients improve operating efficiency and meet safety requirements. The company owns its proprietary testing laboratories and conducts research through its partnerships with research institutions, engineering companies, laboratories and universities. The company's clients mainly comprise liquefied natural gas carriers. The company generated almost all its revenue from South Korea and China.